CSULB named the 2020 No. 6 nursing-school program in California

California State University, Long Beach has been named the 2020 No. 6 nursing school program in California according to RegisteredNursing.org in its 4th Annual Nursing School Program Rankings.

In a statement from Ashlee Burke, a representative from registerednursing.org, “CSULB has been showing wonderful outcomes over the past five years scaling our ranking as you can see below. Going from 29 to 6 in a five year period shows the commitment to outstanding nursing education by university leadership.”

Burke stated, “If they maintain this level of pass rate with number of students taking the exam I wouldn’t be surprised to see them crack to the top 3 in next year’s annual campaign.”

The ranking list was making after school’s nursing programs and their students’ performance was reviewed using a scoring methodology based off their National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) pass rates, a nationwide examination for the licensing of nurses; tuition cost; average program length; geo coverage; further educational pathways and partnerships; and the number of cohorts annually.

The methodology used was from the last five years of available CA Board of Nursing data from 2015-2019.

Currently, the list has 127 schools analyzed in both community colleges and universities.

The top 10 schools on the list include:

1. Chabot College in Hayward, CA

2. Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo, CA

3. Sierra College in Rocklin, CA

4. Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, CA

5. Monterey Peninsula College in Monterey, CA

6. California State University, Long Beach in Long Beach, CA

7. California State University, Stanislaus in Turlock, CA

8. Hartnell College in Salinas, CA

9. Stanbridge University, Irvine CA

10. Los Angeles Harbor College, CA.

Long Beach City College also made the list at No. 47.

RegisteredNursing.org is an organization made up of registered nurses who provide resources that future nurses need to succeed.