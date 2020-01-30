UPDATE: Long Beach police arrest suspect following car chase into San Pedro

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

[Editor’s note: This article has been updated with information about the suspect being taken into custody.]

Authorities Thursday, Jan. 30 chased a motorist in a stolen car from Long Beach to San Pedro, where the man ran into a residence and was taken into custody after a standoff.

The chase began about 5:50am, when officers saw the stolen car near Long Beach Boulevard and the San Diego (405) Freeway, said Jennifer De Prez of the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers tried to stop the car, but it sped off, eventually heading to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway and onto westbound Ocean Boulevard and into San Pedro.

Along the way, police tried to spin out the car on a surface street, but it kept going, eventually circling around in a neighborhood before it stopped about 6:40am and the driver got out and ran into a residence in the 700 block of West First Street.

About 20 minutes later, a man initially thought to have been the suspect came out of the residence and surrendered to police, who took him into custody for questioning.

“Officers believe the residence is known to the suspect; however the exact nature is currently unknown,” De Prez said in a statement about 9am, while the suspect was still hiding from officers.

A canine team was sent to the scene, and police found the suspect hiding inside the residence at 10:35am. His name was not immediately released. A woman was taken into custody for questioning, and may face a charge of “aiding and abetting,” De Prez said.