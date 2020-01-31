Police respond to call of possible shooting, recover pellet gun
The Long Beach Police Department responded to a call Thursday, Jan. 30 about a person with a gun at the 900 block of Pine Ave at 1:05pm. The victim told police they had been shot at by a group of suspects.
Police located two individuals matching the descriptions given by the victim. They were detained and a pellet gun was confiscated from one of them, however that suspect will be released and not booked, LBPD Public Information Officer Arantxa Chavarria said.
The victim did not sustain any physical injuries and the investigation is ongoing.
