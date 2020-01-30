LBPD conducting DUI checkpoint this weekend

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Long Beach Police Department’s (LBPD) Traffic Section will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Saturday, Feb. 1st, between the hours of 6:00pm and 2:00am in the East Division area.

DUI Checkpoints like this one are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing, according to a press release from the LBPD.

With the Super Bowl taking place this weekend, LBPD encourages members and visitors of the community to celebrate responsibly by designating a sober driver ahead of time, not driving impaired, and not letting other football fans get behind the wheel after drinking.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be upwards of $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time.