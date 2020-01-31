Long Beach firefighters extinguish non-injury house fire

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Firefighters extinguished a house fire early Friday morning in Long Beach, the Long Beach Fire Department reported.

The blaze inside a one-story home at 2967 Chestnut Ave. was reported at 12:34am, said LBFD spokesman Jake Heflin.

“Firefighters initially conducted a search of the property and found no one there,” Heflin said. “However, witnesses reported seeing the owner walk away from the home so we’re looking into that.”

Fire was reported in the front and rear of the house, Heflin said.

The department sent 30 firefighters to the scene and reported no injuries, Heflin said. LBFD fire investigators were sent to the scene to search for the cause of the fire, he added.