Centro CHA to host free citizenship fair

Individuals looking for help with their applications for citizenship can receive some assistance next month from the Community Hispanic Association (Centro CHA).

The Long Beach group announced that it will be hosting a citizenship fair on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9am-1pm.

Services will include assistance with those who need help with a citizenship application N-400 form, the application and immigration attorneys on site to answer questions.

To apply for a fee waiver, attendees must bring a verification of government benefits or recent tax returns.

Required documents to bring include drivers license /ID; permanent resident card and social-security card; dates and location of travel outside the U.S. in the past 5 years; addresses for places of residence, name of current spouse, all previous marriages from you and your spouse; names of all your children, date/place of birth and addresses; documentation of ALL arrests and/or court dispositions, even if the charges were dismissed

The fair will be held at the Dollarhide Community Center at 301 N. Tamarind Ave. Compton, CA 90220. Appointments must be set up in advance. Anyone interested can reserve a spot with Centro CHA by calling (562)612-4180.