List of Long Beach polling places released for March 2020 election

Thirty-one of the 901 vote centers are located in Long Beach.

The Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has released the list of voting centers for the March 3, 2020, Presidential Primary Election. The list contains 901 vote centers throughout Los Angeles County, with 31 of the 901 vote centers located in Long Beach, as of Jan. 31.

While polling centers were only open on election day during recent citywide elections, due to the Voter’s Choice Act (VCA) new 4-day and 11-day vote centers will start being implemented this election, according to a press release from the office of the Long Beach City Clerk.

The five 11-day vote centers will open starting Feb. 22, 2020, and the 26 different 4-day vote centers will open Feb. 29, 2020.

Every voting center in Long Beach will be open from 7am to 8pm on Election Day, March 3, 2020.

Another result of VCA is that voters will be able to vote at any polling place in the county.

VCA also mandates that shared legislative districts with another VCA County provide a Vote By Mail ballot option to voters. This includes Congressional District 47, which contains parts of both Orange and Los Angeles Counties.

All voters in Congressional District 47 will be sent a Vote By Mail ballot, this district includes Long Beach Council Districts 1 through 7, and a majority of Council District 8.

Council District 9 voters are not affected, and the only voters that will receive a Vote By Mail ballot in District 9 are those who have registered as permanent Vote By Mail voters or have requested a Vote By Mail ballot for this election.

Congressional District 47 voters from Long Beach who receive a Vote By Mail ballot can still vote at a polling place.

They can also surrender their Vote By Mail ballot at any vote center and vote using the new VSAP Ballot Marking Device.

Voters who registered as No Party Preference (NPP) can request a crossover ballot for American Independent, Democratic, or Libertarian parties. All other political parties will require members to re-register to participate in this year’s Presidential Primary Election.

Voters have until Feb. 25, 2020, to request a Vote by Mail ballot from the county. A one-time Vote by Mail ballot will be sent after either an online or paper application is completed.