Black History Month celebration to be held at Long Beach Civic Center

A Black History Month Celebration will be held at the Long Beach Civic Center Plaza on Tuesday, Feb. 4th from 3:30pm to 5:00pm.

The event will include special performances and authentic West African dishes, followed by the opening reception of two exhibits which will be displayed on City Hall’s media wall in the lobby during February.

The exhibits are Hometown Heroes: Profiles in Long Beach Black History, which features work chosen from submissions to the Long Beach Post, and Remembering Our Roots: A Timeline of Black History, a selection of images from The National Archives Catalog and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, which was commissioned by the Office of District 9 Councilmember Rex Richardson.