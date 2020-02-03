Strong wind blows through SoCal, officials warn of loose objects, downed power lines

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The National Weather Service of Los Angeles and Oxnard issued strong wind advisories on Monday, Feb. 3 for multiple Southern California communities.

In the Los Angeles County coast, including Long Beach, the NWS implemented a wind advisory until noon today.

Northwest to north winds recorded 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Trees and powerlines could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The NWS suggested folks to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle and to secure outdoor objects.