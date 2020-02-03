Pedestrian struck by one or more vehicles, killed in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A pedestrian was struck by one or more vehicles in Long Beach and died at a hospital, authorities said Monday, Feb.3.

The man was fatally injured about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Pacific Coast Highway and Caspian Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Authorities withheld his name, pending notification of his relatives.

According to police, the man was walking north across PCH and not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a westbound Toyota Camry driven by a 56-year-old Wilmington man, who stopped and cooperated with investigators.

“It is possible the pedestrian was then struck by a red Chevrolet Tahoe,” a police statement said. “The Chevrolet Tahoe left the scene westbound out of city limits.”

The truck was later found unoccupied in Lomita. No arrests have been reported. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 562-570-5520, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.