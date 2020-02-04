Authorities ID Carson man killed in Long Beach car crash

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Authorities Tuesday, Feb. 4, identified a motorist who was killed when he lost control of his car while driving the wrong way on a Long Beach street at high speed.

Carlos Robles, 29, of Carson died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 9 p.m. Monday near Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard.

“It is believed drugs and/or alcohol are possible factors in the collision,” according to a Long Beach police statement.

Robles was traveling “westbound in the eastbound lanes of Harbor Scenic Drive, south of Ocean Boulevard, at a high rate of speed” when he lost control of his 2014 Honda Civic, “causing it to strike the north curb line of the roadway,” according to police. “The vehicle continued westbound striking a pole and multiple trees in the embankment.”

Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call detectives at 562-570-5520, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.