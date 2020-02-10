Four and three course dinners for Valentine’s Day on board Queen Mary

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Sir Winston’s Restaurant and Lounge and Chelsea Chowder House, two eateries onboard the Queen Mary, will be offering special prix fixe Valentine’s Day dinners for couples. Prix fixe is a french term meaning “fixed price,” and refers to a meal, usually with multiple courses, priced at a previously fixed rate.

Sir Winston’s Restaurant and Lounge will be offering a four course meal at $105 on Feb. 14 from 5pm to 10pm. The first course will be a dish of Queenies, a type of small scallop, with applewood bacon, mango peach relish, scallion oil and lemon foam. For the second course, guests can choose either Lobster Bisque en Croute with chives, creme fraiche and poached langoustine, or the Tomato and Burrata with arugula greens, burrata ala panna, heirloom tomato, basil oil and balsamic vinegar. A palate cleanser of mint berry sorbet will be served next, before guests choose one of three main coarse options. Main course dishes include His and Hers Surf n’ Turf with filet mignon and lobster tail, the Trio of Scallop with shrimp and cheese ravioli or an Herb Roasted Lamb Chop with horseradish au gratin, grilled bok choy and crispy onions. The meal will conclude with either a Chocolate Trilogy Cake or Berry Panna Cotta for dessert.

Chelsea Chowder House will be having a 3 course prix fixe Valentine’s Day meal for $75, served from 5pm to 11pm. Either Crab & Tomato Soup with herb crouton and fresh basil or Roasted Baby Beets & Goat Cheese Salad with wild arugula and teardrop tomatoes can be chosen for the first course. The main course then offers a choice between Grilled Beef Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail or Saffron Seafood Fettuccini, with dessert being either the Chocolate Caramel Hazelnut Kiss with crunchy almond bits and chocolate sauce or a Red Velvet Heart Cake.

To make reservations call 877-600-4313 or visit the Queen Mary’s website.