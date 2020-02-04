Long Beach man charged with leading police on pursuit into San Pedro

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 9 + 9? Send Email Cancel

A Long Beach man accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a standoff last week at his mother’s home in San Pedro is facing criminal charges, and she is charged with being an accessory, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday, Feb. 4.

[See related article: “UPDATE: Long Beach police arrest suspect following car chase into San Pedro”]

Anthony Leon Hernandez, also known as Jerome Cruz Hernandez, 34, pleaded not guilty Monday to one felony count each of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly and grand theft of an automobile, along with two misdemeanor counts of resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

Gina Lorraine Hernandez, also known as Gina Loraine Munoz, 52, faces one felony count of being an accessory after the fact.

According to police and prosecutors, Anthony Hernandez was spotted last Thursday behind the wheel of a Honda Civic that had been reported stolen in Long Beach and refused to pull over.

Police chased Hernandez into San Pedro, where he began driving around his mother’s house, according to prosecutors.

The woman allegedly stepped into the path of police vehicles that were pursuing her son on repeated occasions, according to the District Attorney’s Office. He eventually jumped out of the moving car and went into the home, where he was found hiding in the attic, prosecutors said.

The mother and son– who remained jailed– are due back in a Long Beach courtroom next Tuesday.

If convicted as charged, Anthony Fernandez could face more than six years in state prison, while his mother could face a maximum of three years behind bars, according to the District Attorney’s Office.