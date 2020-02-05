Pedestrian hit by two vehicles in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

An investigation was continuing Wednesday, Feb. 5 into the death of a pedestrian who was struck by two vehicles in Long Beach.

The victim, whose name and age were not released, died at the scene about 6:20pm Tuesday on Artesia Boulevard west of Atlantic Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The pedestrian “was standing in the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk in the number one westbound lane of Artesia Boulevard when he was struck by a 2006 GMC Yukon” that was traveling about 35 mph, according to a police statement.

The driver, an 18-year-old Long Beach man, saw the pedestrian standing near the raised center median of Artesia Boulevard but was unable to avoid hitting him, police said. The impact pushed the pedestrian across the center median and he fell into the number one lane of eastbound Artesia Boulevard, where he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

Both drivers stopped and cooperated with police.

“There is no indication that distracted driving or inattention played a role in the collision,” police said. “DUI or impairment also do not appear to be factors in the collision.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS.