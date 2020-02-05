Letter to the Editor: More bait-and-switch?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s time to draw a line in the sand. This city government is out of control and spending our tax money like drunken sailors on frivolities and pet projects. Beware of the old bait-and-switch they use to lure you into thinking that Measure A will support the police and fire.

The only way we can fight this drain into city hall’s black hole is at the ballot box. Vote “No” on Measure A and any other propositions/bonds that raise our taxes. Vote for and support candidates such as Robert Fox (2nd District) and Juan Ovalle (8th District) who care about your well being and will work to curtail unnecessary spending.

Your vote does count. Vote “No” on Measure A.