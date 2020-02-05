Letter to the Editor: More bait-and-switch?
It’s time to draw a line in the sand. This city government is out of control and spending our tax money like drunken sailors on frivolities and pet projects. Beware of the old bait-and-switch they use to lure you into thinking that Measure A will support the police and fire.
The only way we can fight this drain into city hall’s black hole is at the ballot box. Vote “No” on Measure A and any other propositions/bonds that raise our taxes. Vote for and support candidates such as Robert Fox (2nd District) and Juan Ovalle (8th District) who care about your well being and will work to curtail unnecessary spending.
Your vote does count. Vote “No” on Measure A.
I’ve always believed what I was taught as a young person by my parents, “live within your means”, but our city council does not know how to do that.
I’ve always believed that in a civil society taxation is necessary to ensure things like roads, public safety, and social safety networks. Instead of living within its means, city council is spending hand over fist unnecessarily. We have a huge unfunded pension obligation that is burdening our budget. We’ve essentially incurred a huge billion dollar debt with the new (but smaller) city hall and main library. We have a $9 million burger stand on the beach, a $1 million TV in city hall that cost a quarter million dollars annually to operate and untold other unnecessary expenditures.
Four years ago we were asked to approve Measure A on a temporary basis to restore our police force back to pre-recession levels and to help repair our infrastructure. In spite of the Mayor’s most recent propaganda I don’t see any expenditures above the normal city budget and I certainly haven’t seen more than a handful of additional police officers. Now we’re being asked to pay Measure A—FOREVER!
City Hall has proven they can’t be trusted with our tax dollars, they can’t keep their word, and they can’t be trusted to govern.
Vote NO on Measure A