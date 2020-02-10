New electric chargers to reduce Long Beach Airport environmental emissions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Long Beach Airport (LGB) has installed 15 electric chargers for its ground support equipment, in an effort to reduce emissions. The project costed $1.4 million to complete.

“These new electric chargers are an important step towards a carbon-neutral airport,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “Long Beach Airport is leading the way on sustainability by making important investments in reducing our carbon footprint.”

The charges will be used to quickly power airport equipment used for re-positioning and servicing aircraft, loading and unloading cargo, and transporting passenger checked bags with less emissions released into the environment.

The airport is investing in different emission reducing technology, and expects to reduce its nitrogen oxide emissions by about 2,000 pounds by 2023.

LGB, along with four other commercial airports in the South Coast Air Basin, recently reached a collaborative agreement with the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

“We are excited about the air quality improvements that will result from these new charging stations,” Airport Director Cynthia Guidry said. “This is a team effort with our airline partners, who are making an investment in ground support equipment that is all electric.”

Long Beach City Council approved an item in 2018 with the goal of eventually turning LGB into a carbon neutral airport.