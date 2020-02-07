LBPD arrests six people in alleged illegal gambling establishment

Six suspects were arrested after police conducted a search warrant at an illegal gambling establishment at a building located in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue.

Six suspects were arrested after police conducted a search warrant at an illegal gambling establishment at a building located in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue.

Six suspects were arrested after police conducted a search warrant at an illegal gambling establishment at a building located in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 5 + 4? Send Email Cancel

Five people are in custody Friday for their alleged involvement in an illegal gambling business in Long Beach, and another person was also arrested and later released on bail.

The Long Beach Police Department conducted a search of a building in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue in Long Beach at about 9:15am Thursday, according to the LBPD.

Authorities say the same building was searched in October 2019, but detectives continued to receive complaints of suspicious activity, police reported. It was not immediately clear if authorities found evidence of illegal gambling during the first search.

Detectives determined that the building was being used as an illegal gambling business, and authorities seized three illegal gambling machines, one firearm, and more than $4,000 cash, according to police.

Information about the type of machines seized was not immediately available.

Below is a list of suspects who were taken into custody as well as their booking charges and bail amounts:

Maurice McCullough, 39, of Long Beach, was booked for two outstanding warrants and is being held on $11,000 bail.

Xavier Vasquez, 33, of Long Beach, was booked for an outstanding warrant and is being held on $30,000 bail.

Anthony Johnson, 43, of Garden Grove, was booked for an outstanding warrant and is being held without bail.

Guillermo Ramirez, 36, of Long Beach, was booked for an outstanding warrant and is being held without bail.

Jairus Alberto, 31, of Placentia, was booked for accepting wagers and is being held on $20,000 bail.

April Sarte, 38, of Lakewood, was booked for accepting wagers but released Thursday after posting $20,000 bail, according to the Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.