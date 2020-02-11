Long Beach police open homicide investigation into death of 55-year-old man

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The death of a 55-year-old Long Beach man who was found in an alley on Jan. 5 and succumbed to blunt force injuries several weeks later is being investigated as a homicide, police reported Monday, Feb. 10.

Marc-Antony Ramirez Sr. was found unresponsive about 1 a.m. in the 6700 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Artesia (91) Freeway, according to the Long Beach Police Department. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Jan. 31.

The coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide and notified police on Saturday.

The Long Beach Police Department asked anyone with information about the case to contact homicide Detectives Shea Robertson or Travis Harris at 562-570-7244. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.