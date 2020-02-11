Family of elderly man killed after severe beating inside Long Beach hospital sets up GoFundMe account

Francisco Sanchez, left, and his son Ramon Sanchez, right. This image was posted in the GoFundMe account for Francisco Sanchez, who died after a hospital roommate severely beat him.

Ramon Sanchez, the son of 73-year-old Francisco Sanchez, set up a GoFundMe account for his father who reportedly died after his hospital roommate severely beat him.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a battery call to College Medical Center on Jan. 31. Francisco was found with “major injuries to his upper torso after being physically assaulted by an adult male suspect, who was also a patient at the hospital and shared a room with the victim.”

Police said the victim was transported to a different local hospital in critical condition. Authorities identified the suspect as 37-year-old Reginald Daniel Panthier of Long Beach. He was taken into custody and booked for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm, and producing great bodily harm against an elder and was held in the Long Beach City Jail on $1,000,000 bail.

In the description portion of the GoFundMe account, Ramon wrote that his father was admitted into the hospital for a UTI. He said the hospital wanted to keep him overnight to rule out the possibility of ulcers.

“At 12:15pm the same day, my sister called me to tell me to rush to Memorial Medical Center in Long Beach where he was transferred [to,] and when I got there she told me the horrible news,” Ramon wrote. “I was not [expecting] to hear of what had happened.”

Ramon noted that neurosurgeons wanted to conducted more x-ray scans of his father before they could operate. Francisco fell into a coma and died a week later.

“They basically said that our dad had multiple and extensive bleeding throughout his brain and they couldn’t save him,” Ramon stated.

As of press time, $8,250 raised of $27,000 goal was raised.

“He was my first teacher, coach and mentor. He came here from Mexico to give us more opportunity and a better life,” Ramon wrote. “He was the one that taught me about work ethic, respect and being a good human being, love for God and to get along with others.”