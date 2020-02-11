Port of Long Beach to receive US Department of Transportation funds

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 9 + 6? Send Email Cancel

The Los Angeles area received U.S. Department of Transportation grants of more than $1.3 billion to fund projects ranging from the Purple Line subway extension to upgrades at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, officials announced Tuesday, Feb. 11.

“Los Angeles is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation moment for public transportation, when the idea of linking the Westside to downtown is no longer a distant dream but a reality that’s within our grasp,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. “Today’s funding agreement will help us finish the Purple Line Extension more quickly and build the world-class transit system Angelenos deserve.”

The Purple Line project is a 2.56-mile extension from the future Century City/Constellation station to Westwood/UCLA then Westwood/VA Hospital. It is expected to open in 2026.

“I’d like to thank (DOT Secretary Elaine) Chao for this critical Purple Line funding that will help alleviate Los Angeles congestion,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, said. “Once finished, the Purple Line extension will mean 80,000 more trips on Metro and shorten the trip from Westwood to downtown to just 25 minutes.”

The Port of Los Angeles will use $18.2 million of the grant money to add 11,500 feet of railroad track and increase the capacity of its existing railyard. The Port of Long Beach will use $14.5 million to increase capacity at the Terminal Island Wye rail junction by adding and replacing rails, according to Feinstein’s office.