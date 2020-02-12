Cargo numbers dip at Port of Long Beach

The new year is starting with challenges despite the Port's optimism.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 2 + 3? Send Email Cancel

The Port of Long Beach announced Wednesday, Feb. 12 that cargo volume was down slightly in January when compared to the same month in 2019.

Terminal operators and dockworkers moved 626,829 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month, down 4.6% compared to January 2019, the Port stated. Imports decreased 4.3% to 309,961 TEUs, while exports dropped 7.4% to 108,624 TEUs. Empty containers sent overseas declined 3.7% to 208,244 TEUs.

“The new year is starting with a new set of challenges that are impacting importers and exporters, but we remain optimistic and expect to see modest growth in 2020,” Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach, stated in a press release. “We are collaborating with our industry partners to focus on long-term growth, sustainability and the reliable movement of goods through the Port of Long Beach.”

Major transportation and infrastructure projects the Port currently has in the pipeline could explain the root of the seaport’s optimism. Officials are expecting the new Gerald Desmond bridge to open later this year. Also, the Port is investing $1 billion for rail projects over the next decade that will deliver cargo faster and more efficiently.

“We are confident that we will grow cargo volume and market share by working together with our industry stakeholders,” Bonnie Lowenthal, Long Beach Harbor Commission president, said.

For the latest monthly cargo numbers, click here.