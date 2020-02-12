St. Mary’s awards grants to Century Villages at Cabrillo, Mental Health America for program funding

Pictured from left to right: Rene Castro, director of community engagement, Century Villages at Cabrillo (CVC), Kit Katz, director of community benefits, St. Mary Medical Center, Sister Celeste Trahan, CCVI, vice president of Mission Integration, St. Mary Medical Center, Dr. Christina Miller, president and CEO, Mental Health America of Los Angeles, Steve Colman, executive director, CVC, Theresa Brunella, director of Older Adult Education at Long Beach City College, Dr. Minnie Douglas, member SMMC Community Board and Community Benefits Advisory Committee.

St. Mary Medical Center announced Tuesday, Feb. 11, that it awarded two area non-profit organizations, Mental Health America of Los Angeles and Century Villages at Cabrillo (CVC), with funding to improve and expand their services to persons in need.

These three grants are a part of an ongoing partnership with the community designed to support many of the needs that are underfunded or lack funding care, the hospital stated.

“Reaching a decision on our community grant partners is difficult because the greater Long Beach area is full of many deserving organizations who truly make a difference. This year, we are pleased to support Mental Health America Los Angeles and Century Villages at Cabrillo with their respective initiatives for housing and social services,” Carolyn Caldwell, St. Mary Hospital president, stated via press release. “Through our Community Health Grant Program, we are able to work collaboratively and improve the well-being of the communities we serve.”

Mental Health America’s Project Access provides comprehensive linkages to integrated mental health, housing and social services to frequent utilizers of emergency rooms. St. Mary’s grant of $86,000 will support the continuation and expansion of the program.

The CVC’s Pathways to Health program received a $35,000 grant for its initiative that aims to improve the physical and mental health of residents living at the facility.

“We are excited to be a part of this partnership with St. Mary’s,” CVC Executive Director Steve Colman said. “This grant will allow us to support and expand meaningful health and wellness activities for our residents including yoga, music, cooking and many others. Through our collaborative Pathways to Health program, we partner with several organizations here at The Villages that bring these opportunities to our community, and we are thrilled to be able to continue this work as a result of this significant award.”