GRAMMY Museum to highlight Long Beach music scene in upcoming free concert

The sounds of Long Beach's iconic music scene is expected to be front and center during the GRAMMY Museum's free City Sounds concert series on Feb. 21. HayDeon, pictured here, She Swings She Swings and Spider are expected to play the first show of 2020.

The sounds of Long Beach's iconic music scene is expected to be front and center during the GRAMMY Museum's free City Sounds concert series on Feb. 21. HayDeon, pictured here, She Swings She Swings and Spider are expected to play the first show of 2020.

The sounds of Long Beach's iconic music scene is expected to be front and center during the GRAMMY Museum's free City Sounds concert series on Feb. 21. HayDeon, pictured here, She Swings She Swings and Spider are expected to play the first show of 2020.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 4 + 3? Send Email Cancel

The sounds of Long Beach’s iconic music scene is expected to be front and center during the GRAMMY Museum’s free City Sounds concert series on Feb. 21.

For the first show of 2020, City Sounds will feature Long Beach artists HeyDeon, She Sings She Swings and Spider.

City Sounds offers attendees the opportunity to experience diverse music from multiple Los Angeles neighborhoods as part of its quarterly concert series.

The event will take place on the second floor of the GRAMMY Museum located at 800 W Olympic Blvd. A245 in L.A.

The concert is free for attendees who register on EventBrite.

Click here to see show times and to register.