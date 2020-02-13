Alleged flasher arrested, LBPD asks other victims to keep coming forward

Hery Martinez-Paredez was arrested on Feb. 13 for allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in front of a woman on June. 27 while she was walking her dog.

A 42-year-old man was arrested Thursday, Feb. 13 on suspicion of exposing himself and masturbating in front of a woman walking her dog in Long Beach.

About 7:30 a.m., June 27, the suspect allegedly parked a silver Toyota Corolla near the woman walking her dog in the area of Orizaba Avenue and First Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

He then allegedly made eye contact with the woman and “exposed himself while masturbating,” police reported.

Police believe the suspect, identified as Hery Martinez-Paredez, frequently drove around the same area of Orizaba and First between June and December, and on Jan. 13, police received a warrant for his arrest.

Martinez-Paredez was arrested Thursday at his home in the 800 block of Gaviota Avenue, near East 10th Street, in Long Beach, according to police.

He was booked for indecent exposure and is being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $200,000 bail.

Authorities have received “several” reports from people who believe the suspect was following them, and the Long Beach Police Department encouraged anyone who believes they are a victim of a similar crime to contact the Sex Crimes Detail at 562-570-7368. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800- 222-TIPS.