Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Long Beach

The firearm pictured was recovered at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Authorities investigated a fatal officer-involved shooting in Long Beach today that began when police tried to stop a man on a bicycle for a vehicle code violation who later brandished a gun toward an officer, police said.

The shooting occurred around 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Rhea Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to Jennifer De Prez, a Long Beach Police Department public information officer.

Doorbell video obtained by a number of media outlets shows an officer repeatedly shouting, “Put your hands out, put your hands out.” The man is seen crouching behind a car and then appears to stand up right before he is shot.

The officers were working as part of a violent crime task force when they tried to stop the man on a bicycle and he ran away, De Prez said. They followed on foot.

“After several de-escalation attempts by the officers, the suspect continued to be uncooperative. Officers first deployed their conducted electrical weapon on the suspect,” De Prez said. “The suspect then brandished a firearm towards one of the officers. Officers indicated at least one shot was fired by the suspect, and an officer involved shooting occurred.”

Officers rendered aid to the suspect until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital where he died, De Prez said. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A firearm was located at the scene, she said. A picture was released of a silver semi-automatic handgun with a black handle.

No officers were injured during the incident, De Prez said. It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives Oscar Valenzuela and Eric Thai at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.