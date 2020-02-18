Budget increase needed to continue funding LBPD’s prohibited possessor enforcement team

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) published a memorandum on Feb. 14, updating the public on prohibited possessor enforcement in the city.

Prohibited possessors are individuals who are legally barred from owning a gun.

Four detectives were temporarily reassigned from the LBPD’s Special Investigations Division in 2018, in order to focus on lowering gun violence by proactively enforcing both state and federal laws.

This team consists the four unbudgeted detectives, and their sergeant, who is also unbudgeted. For the team to continue its operations long term, a budget enhancement is needed.

The detectives work in conjunction with numerous other governmental bodies including the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the California Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to identify and arrest those illegally possessing or selling firearms.

The team of detectives are also working with the City Attorney’s Office to create a Gun Violence Restraining Order program, which would allow the City to ask the court to give individuals they deem unfit or unstable civil court orders keeping them from buying firearms or ammunition.

The team was responsible for the confiscation of more than 150 guns in 2018. They recovered 262 guns and arrested 51 prohibited possessors in 2019.