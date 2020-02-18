Man, 33, found shot dead in Long Beach alley

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Officers on Sunday, Feb. 16, found a 33-year-old man shot dead in an alleyway behind a home in Long Beach and detectives believe the attack might have been a gang-related shooting.

Officers were dispatched at 2:05 a.m. to the 700 block of East Sixth Street regarding a “shots” call, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The shooting victim had gunshot wounds to his upper body and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a brief verbal dispute took place between the victim and a male adult suspect, which led to the shooting,” according to a news statement. “The suspect fled on foot in an unknown

direction and remains outstanding.”

Homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-570-7244.