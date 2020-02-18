Man, 33, found shot dead in Long Beach alley
Officers on Sunday, Feb. 16, found a 33-year-old man shot dead in an alleyway behind a home in Long Beach and detectives believe the attack might have been a gang-related shooting.
Officers were dispatched at 2:05 a.m. to the 700 block of East Sixth Street regarding a “shots” call, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
The shooting victim had gunshot wounds to his upper body and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
“The preliminary investigation revealed a brief verbal dispute took place between the victim and a male adult suspect, which led to the shooting,” according to a news statement. “The suspect fled on foot in an unknown
direction and remains outstanding.”
Homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-570-7244.
