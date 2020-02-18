Man stable after Long Beach stabbing

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A man was stabbed on Saturday, Feb. 15, in Long Beach and the woman suspected of wielding the weapon was arrested, authorities said.

It was reported about 4:05 p.m. at a residence in the 500 block of East Esther Street, said Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer De Prez.

“Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim outside of a residence with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his upper torso,” De Prez said. “ Preliminary information revealed the victim and adult female suspect

engaged in a verbal altercation with one another, which escalated to the stabbing.”

The victim and suspect knew each other, she said, but did not further elaborate on the relationship.

Firefighters took the victim to a hospital, where his vital signs were stable, De Prez said.

The suspect was located in the in the same block where the stabbing had been reported, and was taken into custody, she said.

An investigation was ongoing, she said.