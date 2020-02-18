23-year-old man fatally shot while sitting in parked car in Long Beach

Police had not identified any suspects or established a motive for the killing

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 1 + 10? Send Email Cancel

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in a parked car in Long Beach early Tuesday, Feb. 18.

As of this afternoon, police had not identified any suspects or established a motive for the killing of Tyree Latrell Coleman, who was wounded while sitting with another man in a parked car about 2:10am in the 6200 block of White Avenue, near the Long Beach (710) Freeway.

One or possibly more suspects in another car approached and fired shots into the vehicle, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Coleman, a Long Beach resident, was driven to a hospital by the other person in the car, who was not injured in the shooting, police reported. Coleman was pronounced dead at the hospital of gunshot wounds to the upper body.

A light-colored vehicle was seen leaving the area, traveling westbound on Harcourt Avenue from White Avenue, according to police.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact LBPD Homicide Detail Detectives Michael Hubbard or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.