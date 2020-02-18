Long Beach council approves funding for ex-con work program

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

During the Long Beach City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18, the council accepted $373,697 in grant funds from the South Bay Workforce Investment Board, Inc. to operate the California Workforce Development Board (CWDB) Prison-to-Employment (P2E) program, which serves formerly incarcerated.

Pacific Gateway–– the public agency serving as the City’s Workforce Development department–– will receive the grant reimbursement to administer the P2E program.

Pacific Gateway administers various employment and educational training programs through the city and partners with selected community organizations. These programs assist job seekers in acquiring skills leading to employment in high-demand occupations by local employers, according to City staff documents.

In 2019, Pacific Gateway collaborated with other local workforce-development boards to develop the Los Angeles Basin Regional Planning Unit’s (LARPU) P2E program, the City said.

Through the project, Pacific Gateway will provide workforce development services to 35 formerly incarcerated applicants. The applicants will learn career-development planning, workforce employment and training services. Pacific Gateway will also support pre-vocational skills training, according to City staff documents.

“Approval of this recommendation will result in job training, skills enhancement and employment opportunities for 35 participants,” the City document read.

The grant funds will cover program costs from Nov. 26, 2019 to March 31, 2022.