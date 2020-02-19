Pedestrian hit by truck in Long Beach dies in hospital

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A Lakewood man who was hit by a truck while crossing a street in Long Beach died nine days later at a hospital, and police Wednesday, Feb. 19 urged possible witnesses to the crash to contact them.

The 62-year-old man was struck on Feb. 5 about 7pm on South Street near Downey Avenue and died at a hospital on Feb. 14, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Authorities withheld his name, pending notification of his relatives.

The pedestrian, “wearing all dark clothing, was crossing northbound across South Street west of Downey Avenue,” according to a police statement.

“He was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a 2003 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling westbound on South Street.”

The truck was driven by a 27-year-old man who lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The motorist, whose name was not released, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

“Neither alcohol, drugs nor distracted driving was a factor for the driver,” police said. “He had a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 562-570-5520, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.