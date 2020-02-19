Long Beach police investigates shooting near Jackie Robinson Academy, Veterans Park, no injuries reported

Sebastian Echeverry, Managing Editor|February 19, 2020

Long Beach police investigates shooting near Jackie Robinson Academy, Veterans Park, no injuries reported

Long Beach police responded to a shooting call Wednesday, Feb. 19 at approximately 4pm at the 100 block of 28th Street, near Jackie Robinson Academy and Veterans Park.

Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Public Information Officer Arantxa Chavarria told the Signal Tribune that officers found evidence of a shooting, but were unable to find victims or witnesses.

“No suspect information is available at this time,” Chavarria said.

LBPD Gang Detectives responded to the scene and were continuing their investigation as of press time.