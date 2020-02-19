Long Beach police investigates shooting near Jackie Robinson Academy, Veterans Park, no injuries reported
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Long Beach police responded to a shooting call Wednesday, Feb. 19 at approximately 4pm at the 100 block of 28th Street, near Jackie Robinson Academy and Veterans Park.
Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Public Information Officer Arantxa Chavarria told the Signal Tribune that officers found evidence of a shooting, but were unable to find victims or witnesses.
“No suspect information is available at this time,” Chavarria said.
LBPD Gang Detectives responded to the scene and were continuing their investigation as of press time.
The first-born child of Colombian immigrants, Sebastian Echeverry has been working as a professional journalist in SoCal for the past four years. His byline...
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.