Long Beach police investigating beating of suspect during arrest

Long Beach police are conducting a use-of-force investigation involving one of their officers, who was captured in a cell-phone video appearing to strike a suspect several times on the legs with his baton while the suspect was on the ground and subdued by another officer.

Police say the short video clip does not show the entire incident, in which the suspect was arrested for allegedly trying to carjack several vehicles

in the area, including a parking enforcement vehicle, and then allegedly resisted arrest.

The arrest happened at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday near Fourth Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Long Beach police said that when 24-year-old Eugene Martindale III tried to carjack a city parking enforcement vehicle, the parking officer radioed for help as a good Samaritan intervened and struggled with Martindale.

Police say the suspect resisted as officers tried to arrest him.

“An additional officer utilized baton strikes to gain his compliance at which point officers were able to successfully take the subject into custody,” the police statement said.

Martindale was booked for attempted carjacking, obstructing/resisting police and violation of parole. He was being held without bail.