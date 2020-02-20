In Photos: Long Beach Police Department Class 94 Academy graduation

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Fifty recruits were presented with their badges and received their graduation certificates at the Long Beach Terrace Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The graduates began their 1,020-hour-training program in August 2019. Their extensive academic and scenario-based instruction consisted of covering criminal law, community-oriented policing, tactical communications, mental health, interactions with people with disabilities, cultural diversity, emergency vehicle operations, firearm proficiency, arresting control techniques and multiple fitness exams.

Approximately 2,670 people applied to be in the class, 929 of those met the minimum requirements and passed the initial entrance exam. The 50 graduates represented less than 2% of those who originally applied.

Chief Robert Luna addressed the graduates thanking them for choosing law enforcement and selecting to serve the Long Beach community.

“You did not just start a job, you have chosen what we refer to as a calling into one of the most noble professions. You will be entering an elite class of service to which you call a unique privilege, to be a guardian of the public trust, a police officer,” Luna said. “You will encounter people in situations that most people could not handle. You will go places most people would not dare to go, you will run towards danger while trying to protect others from harm.”