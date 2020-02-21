Voting begins this weekend for the March 3 presidential primary election

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk will open all 11-day vote centers throughout LA County on Saturday, Feb. 22. The list of vote centers can be found online or in the Vote Center Locations pamphlet that all voters received in the mail, according to the Long Beach Clerk’s office.

The four-day vote centers will open on February 29.

All vote centers will be open from 8am to 5pm through March 2. On Election Day, March 3, all vote centers will be open from 7am to 8pm. The new voting model gives voters the flexibility to cast their votes over two full weekends, according to the clerk’s office.

Voters who receive a Vote-By-Mail ballot can choose to vote in-person at any vote center.

Voters who prefer to cast their ballot by mail have until Feb. 25, to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot from Los Angeles County. Requests for a one-time Vote-by-Mail ballot can be made via an online or paper application.

Vote-By-Mail ballots can be dropped in a mailbox, at a drop-off location or vote center. Voters who Vote-By-Mail must secure the ballot inside the envelope and sign the back of the envelope.

All Vote-By-Mail ballots must be postmarked by March 3.

Voters who are registered No Party Preference (NPP) can request a crossover ballot for American Independent, Democratic, or Libertarian parties. All other parties require voters to re-register to vote to participate in the Presidential Primary Election.

To view the list of voting locations in Long Beach, click here.