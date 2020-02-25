School Threat: Student in custody over social-media threat against Millikan High, police increase patrols near school

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A student was in custody Monday night in connection with a threat made on social media against Millikan High School in Long Beach.

A picture of several rifles with the caption “Don’t go to Millikan tomorrow” was posted on a student’s Instagram Monday and Long Beach police were notified about it around 5pm. The threatening post was quickly deleted and another post said it was a joke or the student’s account was hacked, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“Once notified, officers and detectives immediately began investigating and arrested a juvenile student they believe responsible for the threat,” according to a statement from the department. “At this time, the department is confident there is no threat to the high school.”

Extra police officers were scheduled to patrol the area around Millikan High following the threat against the school.

Police did not disclose the age, gender or name of the student who was arrested.