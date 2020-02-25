St. Mary Medical Center awarded Gold Seal of Approval for stroke-patient care

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

St. Mary Medical Center (SMMC) announced Tuesday, Feb. 25 that it has earned the Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center Certification from the The Joint Commission (TJC)–– a nonprofit that accredits more than 22,000 US health-care organizations and programs.

St. Mary views the Gold Seal of Approval a symbol of quality and safe patient care.

TJC experts evaluated the hospital’s compliance with national disease-specific care standards, as well as with Advanced Thrombectomy-specific requirements. Clinical practice guidelines and performance measures were also assessed, according to a press release.

The TJC’s Disease-Specific Care Certification was established in 2002 and evaluates clinical programs across in three core areas, compliance with consensus-based national standards; effective use of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines to manage and optimize care and an organized approach to performance measurement and improvement activities. The award is granted for two years.

“St. Mary Medical Center is pleased to receive Disease-Specific Care Certification from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” Carolyn Caldwell, SMMC Hospital president, stated in the press release. “The certification provides us with the framework to create a culture of excellence for those in our community, and I’m very proud of the dedication of the hospital’s staff and physicians who ensure our stroke patients receive the best possible outcomes.”