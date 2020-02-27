Long Beach to receive more than $10 million for flood control

Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragan announced Thursday, Feb. 27 an $8.9 million grant to improve flood control infrastructure in Long Beach.

The grant will be matched with $2.2 million in local funds and is expected to help create 150 jobs, according a statement

Flooding and mudslides have long plagued the area, making it difficult for businesses and residents to continue normal activities during and after periods of heavy rainfall. The grant, which comes through the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration, is funded under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018.

“This grant will help protect people in Long Beach from the personal and economic damage caused by flooding,” Barragan said. “The infrastructure improvements are badly needed and will help ensure the safety of everyday people for years to come.”

By hardening the region against future natural disasters, the grant will help drive private investment in the area, potentially creating job opportunities and sustainable economic growth, according to a statement from Barragan’s office.

Barragan, a Democrat, represents California’s 44th Congressional District, which includes Carson, Compton, Florence-Firestone, Lynwood, north Long Beach, Rancho Dominguez, San Pedro, South Gate, Walnut Park, Watts, Willowbrook and Wilmington.