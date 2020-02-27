Greenly Art Space hosts opening reception for ‘Wanderings’

The Weavers, Egg Tempera on Wood painting on display at Greenly Art Space in Signal Hill

The Greenly Art Space will host the opening reception of “Wanderings,” an art exhibit that will feature painter, William Lane.

The reception, which takes place on Saturday, Feb. 29, will take audience members on a tour of the painter’s artistic journey, which stretches from the 1950s’ to present day.

The exhibit will display a variety of pieces that Lane created throughout his career, while showcasing how his style and influences changed.

“My painting is always a search for a synthesis of color and structure, this process can lead to very reductive color statements, but often there are exceptions, abstractions with recognizable references,” Lane said in a press release. “I’ve taken this exhibition opportunity to mix the various aspects of my paintings over time.”

The opening reception will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Greenly Art Space in Signal Hill, CA, between the hours of 3pm-6pm.

Wandering will run through Feb. 29 through April 3 during the gallery’s normal hours, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 11am-2pm. Appointments can also be arranged by calling (562) 533-4020.