Long Beach police seeking volunteers for Trauma Intervention Program partnership

The Long Beach Police Department announced Thursday, Feb. 27 that it has partnered with– and is seeking volunteers for– the Trauma Intervention Program (TIP), which assists people in the aftermath of incidents such as traffic accidents, crimes or deaths of family members.

“When a crime occurs, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of victims has always been a priority for our department,” said LBPD Chief Robert Luna. “Our partnership with TIP will provide additional counseling and peer support resources to our community members during their time of need.”

The TIP program, which was founded in 1985, has 15 affiliates serving more than 250 cities across the nation.

In each affiliate, local volunteers respond to traumatic incidents– at the request of police, fire and hospital personnel– to provide emotional aid and practical support to victims of the traumatic events, as well as to their families, in the first few hours after the event.

“The first few hours after a crisis situation has occurred are very confusing for everyone involved,” said Wayne Fortin, program founder. “TIP volunteers provide the necessary temporary support to survivors of tragedy until they are able to depend on family members, friends and others. This support is very important to survivors.”

TIP provides an intensive 55-hour training for volunteers with continual training and education. Volunteers respond to a wide range of traumatic incidents, such as traffic accidents, witness to a crime, death of a family member or a disoriented elder.

The volunteers provide support including a comprehensive resource guide, bilingual service, teen peer support or comfort dogs.

No experience is necessary to be become a volunteer, but attendance at a training academy is required. The academy training dates can be found at www.TIPofLongBeach.org. For more information, call 562-270-1246 or email [email protected]