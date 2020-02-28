Long Beach health officials monitoring 9 individuals for coronavirus, currently showing no symptoms

The novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, now identified as COVID-19, continues to spread globally, prompting awareness from local health officials.

[See related article: “Coronavirus fears prompts more canceled ships to Long Beach Los Angeles ports“]

Following a media briefing on Thursday, Feb. 27, the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services announced in a press release that it is currently monitoring a total of nine Long Beach individuals at this time, however, they have not shown symptoms of the virus.

“The people who are being monitored are not under quarantine,” Health Department spokesperson Jennifer Rice Epstein told the Signal Tribune. “The Health Department [was] notified by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] CDC if, during an airport screening, a person from Long Beach has traveled through China in the past 14 days. These folks do not have any symptoms, but they are staying home, for the most part.”

The Health Department currently checks in on these folks every day or two to ensure that they are still not exhibiting symptoms. Epstein added that the people who are being monitored also have a 24-hour hotline they can call if they start to feel unwell.

The CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

Since December 2019, there have been more than 80,000 cases globally, with more than 2,700 deaths reported. A large majority of the cases (97%) have occurred in mainland China. The virus has since spread across over 30 countries globally.

While nine cases of the virus have been confirmed in California, officials say there none are in Long Beach.

According to the Health Department’s press release, those most at risk for virus complications include older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

The Health Department urged individuals to disclose any recent travel to China to their providers if they develop symptoms such as fever or respiratory symptoms, and providers are urged to ask patients about their travel history and report any suspected cases of COVID-19 to the Health Department immediately.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Long Beach, click here.