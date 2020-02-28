Church volunteer pleads guilty to molesting 12-year-old boy

A 29-year-old Long Beach man pleaded guilty to molesting a 12-year-old boy at a Thanksgiving gathering in Garden Grove, according to court records obtained Friday, Feb. 28.

Isai Beltran pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony count of lewd or lascivious act on a minor younger than 14. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 4 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

Beltran had been awaiting trial on that charge, as well as another felony count of lewd or lascivious act on a minor younger than 14, and child annoyance and molestation, both misdemeanor counts.

Beltran was accused of molesting the boy Nov. 28, 2014. When he was charged in July 2015, he was also accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy he met as a volunteer at an Orange County church, according to court records.

At his preliminary hearing in January 2017, investigators testified that he met the 12-year-old for the first time at the Thanksgiving get-together at the Garden Grove home of the victim’s aunt and uncle. Beltran sat the boy on

his lap and molested him, police testified.

Later that evening, Beltran was also accused of befriending the other alleged victim through a church, where he was a youth group volunteer, and molesting him while the two wrestled, according to testimony at the preliminary

hearing.

Beltran allegedly went to the boy’s home in Buena Park April 1, 2014, molested him, took him to dinner, then groped him again in his car, according to testimony.