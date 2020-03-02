Long Beach Transit offers free transportation for Super Tuesday voters

The Long Beach Transit (LBT) Board of Directors approved offering free rides on Tuesday, March 3, to get people to the voting polls and encourage voter participation.

The action is part of a regional effort to increase voter turnout, according to a press release from LBT.

In addition to its regularly scheduled, fixed-route bus service, LBT will offer free rides for its eligible Dial-A-Lift customers. Dial-A-Lift is LBT’s paratransit service for those with permanent mobility impairments.