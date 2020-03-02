Maldita Vecindad to headline Grand Prix’ Fiesta Friday

Mexican rock band Maldita Vecindad will return to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and headline the event’s April 17 Fiesta Friday concert, according to an announcement on the Grand Prix’s official website.

The concert, which begins at approximately 6:45 p.m. on the Concert Stage in the Terrace Theater Plaza is free to all Friday race ticket holders.

Maldita Vecindad, who also performed at the 2010 Grand Prix, was formed in 1985 mixing rock and traditional Mexican music with the energy of ska. Band members Rolando “Roco” Javier Ortega Cuenca, Enrique “Pato” Montes Arellano, Aldo Ruben “Aldo” Acuna Yance and Eulalio “Sax” Cervantes Galarza recorded their first album, “Maldita Vecindad,” in 1988, followed by their first tour of the U.S. Their second album, “El Circo,” sold a record one million copies in Mexico alone in 1991.

The band first hit the international stage in 1993 on the Pata de Perro tour, recording their first live album, “Gira Pata de Perro,” while on the tour. A series of top-selling albums followed, and, in 2018, ended a successful three-year tour celebrating the band’s 30th anniversary.

“It’s always very important and emotional for us to return to California, where there is a big Latin community that is present culturally and economically,” stated Maldita Vecindad. “It gives us a lot of joy to reunite with a very enthusiastic and diverse crowd.”

Ticket prices at the Acura Grand Prix range from $34 for a Friday-only General Admission ticket to $155 for a three-day ticket that includes Saturday and Sunday reserved seating in grandstand upper levels. Pre-paid parking packages are also available, along with handicapped seating, NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock access passes ($65 for three days or $27 per individual day), Super Photo tickets and an array of VIP Club packages.

Fans can select and pay for their 2020 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach seats, parking and paddock passes online at gplb.com. Ticket orders can also be placed by calling the toll-free ticket hotline, (888) 827-7333. A printed ticket brochure that includes a circuit map, ticket prices, order form and other information is also available.

