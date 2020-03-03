Two injured following traffic collision on Lakewood and Stearns intersection, accident prompts street closure

Long Beach police were dispatched at approximately 1:20pm Tuesday, March 3 to the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and Stearns Street for a traffic collision that left two victims injured.

Once on scene, officers determined a sedan, driven by a male adult, had collided with an SUV, driven by a female adult, and caused it to overturn.

Long Beach Fire responded to the traffic incident and pulled the female driver out of the SUV, according to LBPD Public Information Officer Arantxa Chavarria.

Fire units transported both victims to a local hospital. The female victim was in stable condition and the condition of the male is currently unknown, authorities said.

The intersection will be closed for traffic for the next several hours.

Police said the investigation is currently ongoing.