Allen, Austin, Saro lead in their respective Long Beach council districts following Super Tuesday election

Early results for the California Presidential Primary election showed Long Beach council candidates Cindy Allen, Al Austin and Suely Saro leading in their respective districts Tuesday night.

This doesn’t officially mean they have won the council seats they are vying for. The Long Beach City Clerk’s office stated that all council races were headed toward a run-off election scheduled for Nov. 3 2020. This election will pitch the top two candidates against one another.

The Clerk’s office also stated that the County is tentatively scheduling to certify the results on March 22.

In the meantime, the fight for the 2nd District seems to be tight between Allen and candidate Robert Fox.

As of Tuesday night, Allen led with 884 votes ahead of Fox who collected 875. By Wednesday morning, Allen tallied 1,467 and Fox gathered 1,415.

Allen, a former member of the Long Beach Police Department and current commissioner for the county, recently found her campaign in a cloud of speculation as reports of alleged voter-residence fraud and failed business dealings that could potentially impact her council run were published in local media reports. Despite the reports, early results showed Allen ahead of one of the City’s most crowded races with six other candidates vying for the seat.

In the north, the race drastically changed over night. Eighth District Candidates Juan Ovalle and Austin led the three-person race shortly after election results began to be reported. As of Wednesday morning, Tunua Thrash-Ntuk nudged past Ovalle, sending the race to a run-off election between her and Austin.

In central Long Beach, Saro’s campaign made noticeable strides, collecting 1,434 of the votes. Incumbent Dee Andrews followed behind with 976 votes.

Despite the high percentage, Saro’s campaign so far has not made the required 51% vote threshold to win the seat–– as it stands, 6th district residents will have to once again vote in the run-off election later this year.

Although election results were trickling in Tuesday night and continued Wednesday morning, official results may take up to 30 days to complete, according to the California Secretary of State. County officials must report their final election results by April 3. On April 10, the state secretary will certify the results.