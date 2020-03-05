LBCC Superintendent-President Reagan Romali fired

After less than three years, President Regan Romali will be leaving Long Beach City College.

The dismissal of Regan Romali was voted upon by the Long Beach City College Board of Trustees during a closed session meeting on Wednesday, March 4.

Reporting on the closed session items was diverted to board counsel.

It was announced during agenda item 1.6, which included the subject of “Dismissal: Superintendent-President”, in which three motions were passed.

The motions were all from trustee Doug Otto, one motion was seconded by trustee Udak-Joe Ntuk with a vote of 4-1 and a “nay” vote from trustee Sunny Zia; the second motion was seconded by trustee Ntuk with a vote of 4-1 and a “nay” vote from trustee Zia, the third motion was seconded by trustee Virginia Baxter with a vote of 5-0. No details were released on what exactly was being voted on.

In an email response to the Signal Tribune regarding a statement from LBCC, Associate Director for the Office of Communications Stacey Toda said, “The district is declining the opportunity to comment at this time.”

Though district declined to comment on the matter, Romali’s dismissal occurred the same week a Long Beach Post article reported that the LBCC’s board accused Romali of alleged corruption, retaliation and misuse of public funds.

Romali began her leadership position at LBCC in May 2017 after Eloy Ortiz Oakley left LBCC in December 2016 to become Chancellor of the California Community College System.

Prior to LBCC, Romali was the president of Harry S. Truman College, in Chicago, since July 2011.

The Signal Tribune also reached LBCC board president Vivian Malauulu with questions about the dismissal, but she has not responded as of press time.