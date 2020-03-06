Man in custody for alleged involvement in 2018 Long Beach shooting

A man was in custody Friday, March 6 on suspicion of fatally shooting a man during a dispute in Long Beach in 2018, police said.

Steven Manzo, 23, of Hawaiian Gardens was arrested Thursday, March 5 near his home and booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Salvador Corrales, 24, of Los Angeles, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Manzo was being held on $2 million bail, and detectives plan to present their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office early next week for filing consideration.

Corrales was shot about 9pm on July 26, 2018, in the 6700 block of Cherry Avenue.

“At the time, officers did not locate any victims at the scene,” police said in a statement. “However, they did locate evidence of a shooting in an area of the parking lot. On the same day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 5800 block of Florence Avenue in the city of Bell Gardens.”

The person found dead in Bell Gardens was Corrales, police said.

“Detectives have collected evidence suggesting Corrales and Manzo were known to each other and agreed to meet in the (Long Beach) parking lot, where they became involved in a dispute, which led to the shooting,” police said.