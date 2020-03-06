George Takei to be guest of honor at Long Beach Reads One Book event

The popular Long Beach Reads One Book program has been revitalized by the Long Beach City College Foundation and Long Beach City College after a six-year hiatus, the foundation announced Monday, Dec. 2. The New York Times Bestselling graphic novel “They Called Us Enemy” by actor, author and social justice activist George Takei was selected to kick-off the reactivation of Long Beach Reads One Book.

Actor George Takei will be the guest of honor at the Long Beach Reads One Book event at Long Beach City College at 7pm, Thursday, March 19. Takei will discuss his graphic novel “They Called Us Enemy,” and answer questions from the audience inside LBCC’s Hall of Champions Gymnasium.

Long Beach Reads One Book is a community program that encourages Long Beach residents to read a selected book together. After a six year hiatus, the Long Beach City College Foundation has restarted the program this year.

“They Called Us Enemy,” by Takei is a graphic novel about the author’s childhood in an American internment camp during World War II. Japanese and Japanese-American people were accused of being potential spies for the Japanese emperor, based solely on their race, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. This led to large amounts of people of Japanese descent being forcibly relocated to internment camps by the United States government. The graphic novels deals with these historical moments through Takei’s personal narrative.

Tickets for the Long Beach Reads One Book event are $10, and free for students with a student ID.

Doors will open at 5:30pm and early arrival is encouraged. Free parking is available in Parking Lot M at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.