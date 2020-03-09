Authorities identify woman, 86, struck by vehicle and killed in Long Beach

Authorities Monday, March 9 identified an 86-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle and killed while crossing a street in Long Beach.

Maria De Jesus Macias of Long Beach was injured about 6:15pm Friday at Magnolia Avenue and 32nd Street and died at a hospital, according to the coroner’s office and the Long Beach Police Department.

According to police, the woman was in a crosswalk when she was struck by a gray 2003 Honda Pilot traveling southbound on Magnolia Avenue.

The driver of the Honda, a 46-year-old man from Long Beach, remained at the scene, tried to help the woman and cooperated with the investigation.

The driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs and distracted driving was not a factor in the crash, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call LBPD Detective David Lauro at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted at lacrimestoppers.org.